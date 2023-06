Babar, Naseem, Iftikhar, Wahab and Nawaz to play for Colombo Strikers in LPL

Pakistan Cricket Team’s five players Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz and Muhammad Nawaz will play for Colombo Strikers whereas Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Hasnain, Muhammad Haris, Asif Ali and Aamer Jamal will play for Kandy in Lanka Premier League.

Iftikhar Ahmed was picked for $50,000, Wahab Riaz was bought in $40,000, and Mohammad Nawaz for $30,000 in the Sri Lankan league.

Fast bowler Muhammad Hasnain was sold in $34,000 at the auction whereas Asif Ali was sold for his base price $30,000.

Jaffna Kings secured the services of former Pakistan captain, all-rounder Shoaib Malik for $50,000 and Zaman Khan, who helped Lahore Qalandars win Pakistan Super League (PSL) was sold for his base price $30,000.

Pakistan’s former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, all-rounder Imad Wasim, and wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan remained unsold.