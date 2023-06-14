Andrew Tate faces intensified human trafficking charges in Romania, again

Romania’s anti-organized crime unit has intensified the investigation into the human trafficking case involving Andrew Tate, a controversial influencer, his brother Tristan, and two associates.

The charges against them now include the more serious offense of “human trafficking in continued form.” Additionally, another victim has been added to the case, which initially involved six women. Since April, the Tate brothers and their associates have been placed under house arrest in Bucharest.

The arrests of the Tate brothers and their associates occurred in December following allegations of rape, human trafficking, and the formation of an organized crime group. Throughout the process, they have consistently maintained their innocence. On June 12, all four suspects were summoned to the headquarters of Romania’s organized crime unit to be informed of the new accusations. According to Romanian law, trafficking adults carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Prosecutors have also launched a separate criminal investigation against a Romanian man named Vlad Obuzic, who had close ties to the Tate brothers. Obuzic faces charges of human trafficking and forming a criminal group involved in the sexual exploitation of seven women. These women were manipulated and coerced into producing pornographic content for social media platforms, with the suspects retaining the majority of the profits.

“To ensure the victims’ loyalty and that they will perform only to the benefit of the members of the group, they were forced to tattoo the name or face of the group member exploiting them,” stated prosecutors in a released statement.

Romanian prosecutors are expected to issue an indictment later this month, providing detailed charges against the Tate brothers and their associates, thus initiating a trial.

In a separate development, lawyers representing four women in the UK have delivered a letter to Andrew Tate at his residence in Bucharest. The women accuse Tate of rape, serious assault, and coercive behavior. These allegations span from 2013 to 2015, with three of the women having previously lodged complaints that were investigated by the police but not brought to trial. The fourth woman came forward more recently. The letter grants Mr. Tate 14 days to respond to the claims, or else civil proceedings will be initiated at the UK High Court.

Mr. Tate’s press manager issued a statement on his behalf, categorically denying the accusations and characterizing them as acts of intimidation. With millions of online followers, Tate’s content has gained popularity, particularly among young men drawn to his hyper-masculine persona. In an interview with BBC News in early June, Tate refuted allegations of fueling misogyny and defended his reputation. He also dismissed the testimonies of the women involved in the ongoing investigation who have accused him of rape and exploitation.

Subsequently, a British woman claimed that Tate had choked her until she lost consciousness during a sexual encounter and subsequently subjected her to threatening behavior.

A spokesperson for Andrew Tate expressed his sadness that a few opportunistic women, with whom he allegedly spent time nearly a decade ago, have chosen to take advantage of his current situation.