Firdous Ashiq Awan appointed Central Secretary of Information of IPP

Party Chief Jahangir Tareen took to his Twitter account to make a significant announcement, appointing Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan as the Central Secretary of Information of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

In a tweet, Tareen revealed the appointment of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan to this crucial role within the party’s structure.

Formerly, she has served as aide on information to former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar.

Earlier, IPP chief named Abdul Aleem Khan as the president of the party, and Aamer Mehmood Kiani as the secretary general.

Awn Chaudhry has been named as the additional secretary general, as well as the party and its patron-in-chief’s spokesperson.