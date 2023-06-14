Rhea Chakraborty pays tribute to Sushant Rajput on death anniversary

On the third death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to remember him.

Rhea shared a throwback video on Instagram Reels, featuring moments from their 2019 holiday in Ladakh. The short clip showed Rhea hugging Sushant as they sat on a rock, both wearing casual attire. The video was accompanied by the song “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd.

In her caption, Rhea added heart and infinity emojis, expressing her enduring love for Sushant. This tribute follows her previous posts earlier this year on the late actor’s birth anniversary. Fans flooded the comments section with messages of support, acknowledging Rhea’s strength and assuring her that Sushant’s presence remains with her.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, also paid homage to her brother. She shared a photo of Sushant with his nephew and niece, along with screenshots of books he had recommended to her. In her Instagram caption, Shweta expressed her love for her late brother and highlighted his intelligence. She emphasized that Sushant has become an integral part of her existence, stating that he is alive within her.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty faced allegations of abetment of suicide from Sushant’s family and spent 28 days in jail before being granted bail. Her loved ones maintained that she was wrongly implicated in the case. Rhea is currently rumored to be dating Bunty Sajdeh, the brother of “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” star Seema Sajdeh, who owns a talent management agency.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise in June 2020 shocked the industry and his fans. Dil Bechara (2020), released posthumously, marked his final film. As his loved ones and admirers continue to remember him, his sister encourages everyone to embody his qualities and carry forward the goodness of his heart, assuring that he remains alive within them.