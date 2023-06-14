Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan mesmerize audiences with ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’

In a much-anticipated collaboration, popular television actors Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan have come together for their latest music video titled ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi.’

The song, which was released recently, has been receiving a positive response from fans and music enthusiasts.

Shaheer Sheikh, known for his remarkable performances in shows like ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ and ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke,’ has showcased his versatility once again in the music video. Paired opposite him is the talented Hina Khan, who gained immense popularity for her roles in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay.’

‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’ is a romantic track that beautifully captures the essence of love and longing. The music video features stunning visuals and a captivating storyline that resonates with audiences. Shaheer and Hina’s on-screen chemistry has been lauded by fans, who have been eagerly awaiting their collaboration.

Both actors took to their social media handles to share snippets from the music video, generating excitement among their respective fan bases. The soulful melody, combined with the actors’ heartfelt performances, has struck a chord with viewers.

Shaheer Sheikh expressed his gratitude to fans for the overwhelming response to the song, stating, “It was an amazing experience collaborating with Hina Khan for ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi.’ The love and appreciation we have received for our work is truly overwhelming. Thank you for all the support.”

Hina Khan also expressed her joy and gratitude, sharing, “Working with Shaheer Sheikh was a delight. The song holds a special place in my heart, and I’m glad that audiences are appreciating our efforts. It was an incredible journey, and I hope our fans continue to shower their love.”

The music video ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’ is a testament to the talent and chemistry of Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan. Their collaboration has not only delighted their fans but also showcased their ability to captivate audiences through their performances beyond the realm of television.

As the song continues to make waves, fans are eagerly awaiting more such collaborations from these talented actors. The success of ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’ reaffirms their popularity and cements their position as sought-after talents in the entertainment industry.