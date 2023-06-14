Mrunal Thakur joins Vijay Deverakonda in ‘VD13’

Mrunal Thakur, known for her role in the Telugu film ‘Sita Ramam,’ is set to collaborate with Vijay Deverakonda in her next Telugu venture.

Directed by Parasuram, the film is currently titled ‘VD13’ and marks Mrunal’s third Telugu project. She is also working on an untitled film alongside Nani, which is currently dubbed ‘Nani 30.’

Sharing pictures from the film’s launch ceremony on Instagram, Mrunal expressed her excitement for the upcoming project. Netizens showered her with congratulatory messages, recognizing the significance of this opportunity. The film’s launch was marked by a puja ceremony, symbolizing the beginning of the journey for the cast and crew.

‘VD13’ reunites Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram after the blockbuster success of ‘Geetha Govindam.’ Meanwhile, Mrunal recently wrapped up a shooting schedule for ‘Nani 30’ and spoke highly of her experience, describing it as a beautiful script and expressing her pride in being part of the team.

Reflecting on her breakthrough role in ‘Sita Ramam,’ Mrunal mentioned that it set a high benchmark in her career. Filmmakers have been cautious in approaching her with scripts, assuring her that they are waiting for projects that can match the magnitude of ‘Sita Ramam.’ Despite the anticipation, Mrunal remains grateful for the opportunities that have come her way, emphasizing the impact of her debut film.

With the promising collaboration between Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda in ‘VD13,’ fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this Telugu film. The actress continues to make her mark in the industry and looks forward to delivering exceptional performances in her upcoming projects.