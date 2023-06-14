Microsoft CEO says he dreams of a world of every human having AI assistant

November 2022 witnessed the much-anticipated launch of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, which swiftly became the talk of the tech industry. Within a few short months of its release, the tech sphere was dominated by discussions surrounding the viral AI chatbot and how people were finding innovative utilisations for it.

From requesting it to compose romantic poetry to seeking its counsel on how to monetise endeavours and establish profitable businesses, ChatGPT assisted numerous individuals during this period.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella envisions a future where every human being on the planet will be aided by AI in some form.

In an interview with Wired, Satya Nadella, when posed a question, expressed his aspiration that “every one of Earth’s 8 billion people can have an AI tutor, an AI doctor, a programmer, maybe a consultant.”

During the same interview, he was asked if he concurred with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s perspective on humans achieving the AGI superintelligence benchmark. In response, Nadella stated that instead of fixating on AGI, his primary focus rested on the benefits of AI.

“I’m much more focused on the benefits to all of us. I am haunted by the fact that the industrial revolution didn’t touch the parts of the world where I grew up until much later. So I am looking for the thing that may be even bigger than the industrial revolution, and really doing what the industrial revolution did for the West, for everyone in the world. So I’m not at all worried about AGI showing up, or showing up fast. Great, right? That means 8 billion people have abundance. That’s a fantastic world to live in,” he said.

AGI, short for Artificial General Intelligence, refers to a concept where machines possess the ability to comprehend the world as humans do and act autonomously. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has frequently emphasised the need for caution in AI deployment and highlighted the rapid growth of the technology, suggesting the necessity for regulations.

When Satya Nadella mentioned that Microsoft and OpenAI share a ‘shared ambition’

For those unfamiliar, Microsoft, which had previously invested in the parent company of ChatGPT, OpenAI, announced in January of this year that the two entities were strengthening their partnership, embarking on a ‘multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment’.

He stated, “We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratise AI as a new technology platform.

In this next phase of our partnership, developers and organisations across industries will have access to the best AI infrastructure, models, and toolchain with Azure to build and run their applications.“