Karachi citizen deprived of Rs30 million

A brazen incident of robbery unfolded in the upscale area of Karachi where three unidentified assailants on motorcycles made a swift escape after snatching a staggering sum of Rs30 million.

The incident occurred in the Bukhari Commercial area of the metropolis.

According to the victim, while seated in his vehicle, he suddenly found himself confronted by the armed trio. In a brazen display of criminality, the assailants brandished their weapons and forcefully seized the large sum of money.

He told the police that the suspects also broke the window of his car with a helmet and fired gunshots. However, he remained safe.

Further, the police officials said they are probing into the incident. However, they doubt it as ‘suspicious’.