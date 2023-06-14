Justice Musarrat Hilali to become second woman judge to be elevated to SC

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has granted approval for the promotion of Justice Musarrat Hilali, the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), to the Supreme Court (SC).

This decision will make her the second woman in the history of Pakistan to serve as a judge on the country’s highest court.

The meeting of the JCP, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, unanimously agreed to support Justice Hilali’s elevation.

The nomination was initially proposed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and subsequently endorsed by CJP Bandial. Justice Musarrat Hilali, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), will become the first woman from the region to be appointed as a judge in the apex court.

She will be only the second woman in the nation’s history to hold this position.