England’s Brook hopes to realise Ashes dream

Batting sensation Harry Brook hopes to make the same impact as England’s 2005 Ashes heroes as he prepares to face Australia for the first time in Test cricket.

The Yorkshire batter, 24, has had a remarkable start to his international career, hitting four centuries in his first seven Tests and winning the T20 World Cup.

The first game of the five-match Ashes series starts at Edgbaston on Friday, with England desperate to reclaim the urn.

“It’s definitely a dream come true to be involved in my first Ashes,” said Brook. “I was growing up watching the very best players from England and Australia facing each other.

“Obviously the 2005 Ashes was a big one. I can always remember the over (Andrew) Flintoff bowled to (Ricky) Ponting and KP (Kevin Pietersen) smacking it everywhere against (Shane) Warne and (Glenn) McGrath, those boys.

“They were my earliest memories. I’m going to go out there and play the way I have done in the last 12 months. I hope that’s enough to inspire a few too.”

Brook, who averages a remarkable 81.80 in Test cricket, is unfazed about facing the newly crowned Test world champions and their much-vaunted bowling attack.

“They’re one of the best teams in the world, coming off the back of a World Test Championship win,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to facing those boys, challenging myself against them and whatever plans they have against me.”

Brook’s success at the top level is not based solely on weight of runs, but speed of scoring. He boasts a Test strike rate of 99.03 – a fraction shy of a run a ball – and shone against spin during England’s tour of Pakistan.

Australia have often prioritised attacking English spinners over the years and are likely to do so again with Moeen Ali, with Brook promising Nathan Lyon more of the same.

Asked how he intended to approach a player with 487 wickets to his name, Brook’s response was typically blunt.

“What do you think? If he bowls a good ball then I’m going to respect it. Other than that, I’m going to try and take him on,” he said.

“He could get a lot of wickets, but hopefully we’re going to hit him for a lot of runs. I’d like to think I’m a player who can find gaps and hit different gaps.

“I try and play all around the wicket. I’ll see whatever field he has. I’m sure they’ll probably start with everybody up and we’ll go from there.”