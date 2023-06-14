Budget 2023-24: Rs238bn proposed for KP education department

An allocation of Rs238 billion has been proposed for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department.

Moreover, no new scheme has been included.

Out of the total proposed allocation of Rs238 billion, Rs201 billion have been suggested for employee salaries, Rs30 billion for office expenses and Rs7 billion for development projects.

Education Adviser Rehmat Salam Khattak says no new scheme has been included in the budget proposal.

He further said efforts will be made to complete the ongoing projects on priority basis.

Due to a lack of funds, difficulties are being faced in the budget preparation, the adviser noted.