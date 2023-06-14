Four injured in Peshawar gas blast

Four people sustained severe burn injuries in a gas leak blast in the Landi Arbab area of Peshawar on Wednesday.

As per details, four people were burned in the incident, including three women and one child.

The incident took place in a house, where the accumulated gas ignited and caused a powerful explosion.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

The blast caused extensive damage to the property and surrounding area.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leakage.