PML-N to conduct intra-party election ahead of general polls 2023

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has made the decision to hold an intra-party election in preparation for the upcoming general election in October 2023.

The party elections of PML-N are scheduled to take place on June 16 in Islamabad.

Sources reveal that the current president of the party, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is expected to be elected as the unopposed president of PML-N while Ahsan Iqbal is likely to retain his position as the secretary-general.

Furthermore, it is highly likely that Khawaja Saad Rafique and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will be appointed to party positions.

Maryam Nawaz, on the other hand, will continue to serve as the chief organizer and senior vice president, facing no opposition in the election process.

Hamza Shahbaz is also expected to assume the role of senior vice president within the party.

However, the decision regarding Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s acceptance of a party post has not yet been finalized.

With the intra-party election, PML-N aims to strengthen its internal structure and consolidate its position ahead of the crucial general election in October.