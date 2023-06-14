Toshakhana case: IHC extends order barring trial court from proceeding against Imran

The Islamabad High Court has extended by a day an order for the trial court not to proceed against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The PTI chairman had filed an appeal against his indictment in the Toshakhana criminal case.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea of the PTI chairman.

The petitioner’s lawyer Khawaja Haris said the judge who framed the charges did not place their objections on record. The trial court said it will look into the matter at the stage of recording evidence.

Khawaja Haris said that only an authorized officer of the election commission can file a complaint. The complainant failed to show a permit of the commission.

The CJ asked if the lawyer was saying that the election commission files a complaint through its district commissioner?

Khawaja Haris replied that according to the law the district election commissioner can file a complaint, and the complainant was the deputy at the time of filing the case.

The signature of the complainant is different at two places, which clearly demonstrates forgery. The lawyer further said the election commission secretary did not have the authority to grant permission for criminal proceedings.

The CJ inquired that if a member had written that letter instead of the election commission secretary, would it have been correct?

Khawaja Haris replied in the positive, saying the authority is the Election Commission of Pakistan. The PTI chairman’s lawyer will continue his arguments on Thursday.