Siddiqui thanks PM for allocating development funds for Sindh in budget

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met in Islamabad on Wednesday, and discussed the political situation in the country.

Siddiqui expressed gratitude to the prime minister for allocating development funds in the national budget 2023-24 for Sindh, particularly its urban areas.

He also paid tribute to the PM for performing the ground-breaking of the long-awaited K-4 project to address the issue of clean drinking water.

The MQM convener thanked the prime minister for taking all measures to deal with the situation in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy approaching the coastal areas of the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sharif reacting to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s denial of responsibility for May 9 riots asserted that the former premier’s speeches and tweets provided substantial evidence contradicting his claims.

The premier took to Twitter and deemed the PTI chief as the “chief propagandist”, saying if there is someone who deserves the title of “modern-day Joseph Goebbels - chief propagandist for the German Nazi Party - it is none other than Imran Khan”.