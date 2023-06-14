LHC grants Bushra Bibi bail till June 21 in graft case filed in Islamabad

The Lahore High Court has approved the protective bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi till June 21 in a case registered against her in Islamabad.

Justice Amjad Rafique heard Bushra Bibi’s bail application.

Bushra Bibi had filed for a protective bail in a case registered at Kohsar police station, Islamabad.

A case has been registered against Bushra Bibi at the Kohsar police station under the provisions of fraud among other charges.

The petition maintained that Bushra Bibi wants to appear in the court concerned and seek interim bail.

It is feared that the police will arrest the petitioner, hence the court should grant her protective bail, the plea stated.

The Lahore High Court hadfixed Bushra Bibi’s protective bail application for hearing.

On June 13, the Lahore High Court had directed the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to provide details of the cases registered against Bushra Bibi.

The court was hearing the former first lady’s petition for providing details of cases registered against her.

On court orders, the Islamabad police chief submitted a report with his signatures. There is one case against Bushra Bibi, at the Kohsar police station, according to the report.

There is no case against her in Sindh and Punjab, the prosecution lawyer told the court.

The Punjab government’s lawyer told the court that the anti-corruption department is not a party to Bushra Bibi’s application.