Neither Pakistan will default, nor go for payments rescheduling: Pasha

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghous Pasha said that talks with IMF are underway on a regular basis as the international lender is in talks also with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

She claimed that there are strong hopes that talks with the IMF for the ninth economic review will go ahead as both parties need an agreement.

“Pakistan will not reschedule loans from Paris Club or other international financial institutions,” she reiterated the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stance.

However, restructuring of bilateral loans with some countries can be considered.

Pasha refuted claimed that government has offered any amnesty to overseas Pakistanis in the budget.

“The provision regarding remittance of 100,000 dollars is already in the law,” the state minister said.

Pasha emphasized that Pakistan will not default in external payments including Paris Club or international institutions.