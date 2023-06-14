Homeopathic treatment eliminated in Punjab as govt excludes doctors

Homeopathic treatment in the province of Punjab will no longer be available, as the provincial government has made the decision to exclude homeopathic doctors and their medicine manufacturer staff from holding any seats.

The posts of homeopathic doctors in government hospitals and hikmah posts have been abolished, effectively ending the provision of homeopathic healthcare in the public sector.

The Punjab health department has clarified that this decision aims to promote allopathic medicine and alternative treatment funds will now be allocated solely for allopathic treatment methods.

Kashif Malik, the head of the Homeopathic Alliance, expressed his concerns over the decision.

He stated that the Punjab caretaker chief minister should reconsider and reinstate the seats for homeopathic doctors. He warned that if the vacancies are not restored, a nationwide protest would be initiated in response to this decision.

The exclusion of homeopathic treatment in Punjab raises debates regarding the availability and access to diverse forms of healthcare.

The move has sparked concerns among homeopathic practitioners and patients who have found solace in homeopathy as a form of treatment.