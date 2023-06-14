Three-judge bench resumes hearing on ECP’s review plea

A three-judge Supreme Court bench on Wednesday resumed the hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) review petition against the April 4 verdict fixing May 14 as the date for holding elections to the Punjab Assembly.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar hearing the case.

Last hearing

During yesterday’s hearing, the apex court rejected the plea to immediately suspend the recently promulgated review of judgements law.

The court had issued notices to all the parties, including the Pakistan Bar Council and attorney general. The AGP is expected to apprise the court of the federal government’s stance on the review of judgements law.

Riaz Hanif Rahi, the lawyer missing for a few days, suddenly appeared before the court and asked for his petition to be heard too.

The CJP remarked that the court will first hear arguments on the review petition, adding if the case against the review of judgements law is not strong, they will chart the future course of action.

The ECP said that the petitions should be kept pending till a decision on the plea against the law.

The petitioner told the court that the review law was against Article 10 of the Constitution, and a review was also interference in the judiciary’s independence.

He further maintained that the objective of the practice and procedure and the review laws was the same.

The court also accepted the PTI’s request to become party to the case. Barrister Ali Zafar argued that the Supreme Court had the authority to review judgements, adding Article 188 referred to a review.

Ali Zafar further said there is a perception of the Supreme Court’s decisions being final, while the jurisdiction of a review cannot be the same as that of an appeal.

The purpose of a review is only that there is no error in the original verdict.

The CJP remarked that Article 188 also talks about an act of parliament.

The Constitution does not mention anything about appealing against a Supreme Court decision.

Ali Zafar said the new law has given a review the same jurisdiction as an appeal.

The CJP observed that there is a huge difference between an appeal and a review, and the new law has combined both the actions.

The plea

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, requesting the court to reconsider its directives issued on April 4th. The directives pertained to the setting of election dates in the country. In its 14-page petition, the ECP argued that the judiciary does not have the authority to determine the dates of elections, and that such powers exist elsewhere under the Constitution.

The electoral watchdog stated in its petition that the Supreme Court should review its decision and correct the error made in assuming the role of a public body in giving a date for elections. The Commission cited various legalities and reasons behind its statement, pointing out that the apex court disregarded its constitutional jurisdiction.

The ECP emphasized that the Supreme Court’s intervention was necessitated to correct an error that had effectively changed the settled constitutional jurisprudence of the country. The electoral body accused the apex court of overstepping its boundaries and assuming powers that do not lie in a court of law.

April 4 order

In an unequivocal verdict delivered on April 4, the bench unanimously nullified the Election Commission’s (ECP) decision to postpone the provincial polls in Punjab from April 10th to October 8th. Instead, the court established May 14th as the new date for the elections.

The court’s ruling also encompassed directives for the federal government to allocate Rs21 billion for the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Furthermore, it demanded the provision of a comprehensive security plan to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in relation to the upcoming polls. The court emphasized the necessity for relevant authorities to maintain constant communication and keep the court informed throughout the process.