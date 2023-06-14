Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 14th June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 14th June 2023 Jun 14, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 14th June 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Cyclone Biparjoy loses steam, now around 338km south of Karachi Japanese cadet opens fire on colleagues, kills two Polling location changed for Karachi mayor election just one day prior Related Stories Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Most Popular Biporjoy: Cyclone could be more dangerous than recent storms Salient features of budget 2023-24 Parents celebrate son’s 35% marks in board exams