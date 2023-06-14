LHC annuls ‘incomplete’ Lahore’s Master Plan 2050

The Lahore High Court (LHC) annulled the notification of Lahore Master Plan 2050 and directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to complete the incomplete master plan phase.

A petitioner Mian Abdul Rehman and others moved Justice Shahid Kareem of Lahore High Court to declare void the master plan of Lahore 2050.

During the hearing, the consultant of the urban unit told the LHC that important points were ignored in the master plan and approved without legal procedure.

The provincial apex court also directed to submit the master plan to the urban unit for revision.

