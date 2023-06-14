Roads leading to Hawke’s Bay, Sandspit blocked with containers

Residents of the houses located near Seaview in Karachi have been requested to evacuate.

The South Police said no resident has vacated their house yet. No official notification has been issued yet, they further said.

The residents near Seaview had been asked to evacuate their houses due to the threat of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Meanwhile, the police has blocked three roads leading to the Hawke’s Bay and Sandspit with containers to stop people from going to the sea.

The police have complained that the picnickers insist on going to the sea for bathing.