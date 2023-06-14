‘Biparjoy’: Sherry Rehman urges caution as relief efforts continue

The Federal Minister of Climate Change, Sherry Rehman Wednesday stated that the coalition government has taken proactive steps by establishing 75 relief camps throughout Karachi, as tropical cyclone “Biparjoy” threatens the coastal city.

While addressing a presser, the minister emphasized that camps are designed to assist affected individuals, particularly in the form of providing shelter and necessary supplies.

She reassured the public that the projected path of the cyclone remains consistent with previous forecasts, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

With the storm clocking in at a speed of 150 km/h, Rehman warned of the strong winds accompanying it.

The impact of Biparjoy - a cyclone over the Arabian Sea - is anticipated to be manifested through heavy rainfall, prompting the need for preparedness and vigilance among residents.

Also Read: Cyclone preparedness: Essential precautions to stay safe

Recognizing the enormity of the task at hand, Minister Rehman acknowledged the challenges of forcibly evacuating and relocating a large number of people.

She stressed the importance of cooperation between civil and military administrations in effectively carrying out relief efforts.

In this regard, a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Building Committee has been scheduled for today to streamline coordination and ensure efficient response mechanisms.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also issued a warning, highlighting the ongoing risk of urban flooding in Karachi.

With wind speeds predicted to reach up to 170 kilometers per/hour, the storm is expected to land tomorrow morning or afternoon.

Also Read: Watch video of Cyclone Biparjoy from space

Residents are advised to stay informed about the latest updates and adhere to safety guidelines issued by the authorities.

As the storm approaches, the coastal belt of Sindh has already experienced the initial effects of Bipar Joy, with intermittent light and heavy rainfall reported in several cities.

Meteorological forecasts indicate that freezing clouds will persist, with continued rain anticipated from tomorrow onwards.

The storm remains intense, positioned approximately 350 km away from Karachi, 300 km from Keti Bandar port, and 360 km from Thatta.

The sea surrounding the region is witnessing waves reaching 30 to 40 feet, accompanied by powerful winds blowing at 170 km per hour.