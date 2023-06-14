Met Dept forecasts thunderstorm, heavy rain in Karachi from June 14-16

The speed of wind around the storm is 140 to 150km per hour, while thunderstorm and heavy rain is likely to occur in Karachi from June 14 to 16.

The Met Department has said that weather in the city will continue to be hot on Wednesday, adding that in view of the impact of the storm, dusty and strong winds continue to blow in the city.

Today, the minimum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius and humidity at 69%, the department said. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 36 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Winds from the land side are blowing at a speed of 25 to 30km per hour.

Power supply

The storm is likely to disrupt fuel supply to power companies, in view of which the Karachi Electric has increased power loadshedding.

The exempted areas are also experiencing load shedding, as a citizen complained that last night the power supply was suspended between midnight and 5am.

The K-Electric had announced an increase in loadshedding on the LNG supply being affected. The storm can have negative effects on power generation also, the company’s spokesperson said.

The situation is being reviewed, as the authorities are in constant liaison, the spokesperson said, adding the additional loadshedding will also be applicable to exempted customers.

K-Electric is resorting to four to 10 hours of loadshedding in different areas.