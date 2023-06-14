Watch video of Cyclone Biparjoy from space

As discussions about Cyclone Biparjoy intensify in Pakistan and India, news about the severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) has reached unprecedented heights—outer space.

In a remarkable turn of events, an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), currently stationed at the International Space Station (ISS), managed to capture a glimpse of the cyclone from high above the Earth’s surface.

Sultan Al Neyadi, the UAE astronaut, took the opportunity to urge people to prioritize their safety during the storm.

Speaking from the ISS, he stated, “We are currently flying over the Arabian Peninsula, specifically the UAE. We are attempting to capture photographs of the eye, or center, of the storm—the cyclone.”

Al Neyadi expressed the ISS’s potential in assisting experts on Earth in monitoring weather conditions. “Now I can see the center of the cyclone,” he remarked while observing thunderstorms and capturing images using the camera’s high zoom capabilities.

He explained, “These are the pictures you see of the Arabian Sea. This is our coverage for today. We shall share these captured photos with you.”

Cyclone Biparjoy is inching closer to the Pakistan coast, as it is now located at roughly 338 kilometers south of Karachi, 412km/h of Ormara and 288km/h south of Keti Bander.

According to the latest forecast of the National Disaster Management Authority, the tropical cyclone is expected to maintain a northward trajectory until the morning of June 14, and is then likely to recurve eastward and make a landfall between Keti Bandar (southeast Sindh coastline) and Indian Gujarat in the afternoon of June 15, as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.