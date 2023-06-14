Fawad Chaudhry summoned on June 17 in case of inciting institutions to revolt

A local court of Islamabad has summoned former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry on June 17 in a case of inciting institutions to revolt.

After not complying with the earlier summons, a new summons notice was issued.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra asked the police if they called Fawad Chaudhry on his phone number.

The compliance officer told the court the suspect’s mobile phone was switched off. The court directed him to call immediately and ask the suspect why he did not appear in court.

The officer stated that Fawad Chaudhry’s number was still switched off.

The court adjourned the hearing till June 17 and ordered to ensure compliance with the summons notices at Fawad Chaudhry’s Lahore and Islamabad residential addresses.