Youtuber Adil Raja arrested in London

Youtuber Farooq Adil Raja was arrested in London over charges of inciting violence against state of Pakistan while sitting in the United Kingdom’s capital London.

Adil was arrested on charges for insulting the state institution and for spreading hate, extremism and anti-state propaganda.

SAMAA TV reported that Raja was detained by Scotland Yard and was summoned for questioning by the United Kingdom investigators for his alleged involvement in incitement to violence through YouTube and other platforms.

Earlier this week, an FIR was lodged against Pakistani-American journalist Shaheen Sehbai, Haider Raza Mehdi, YouTuber and anchorperson Wajahat Saeed Khan and retired major Adil Farooq Raja, in Islamabad’s Ramna Police Station.