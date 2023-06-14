NDMA sets up monitoring cell to keep an eye on Biparjoy movement

The National Disaster Management Authority, Islamabad has set up a monitoring cell in the wake of Cycle Biparjoy.

The movement of the tropical storm in being monitored from the NASA satellite on big screens.

The authority claims the storm will change its direction in the afternoon today. After changing the direction, Biparjoy will head to Keti Bandar instead of Karachi.

The storm is raging in the sea at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour. The waves at the central point of the cyclone have started to rise to 30 to 40 feet, as per the NDMA.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Center Director Zubair Ahmed has said that the Biparjoy is a category-3 storm as of now, and by tomorrow it will reduce in intensity to category-2.

Karachi could face a flood-like situation tomorrow, he said, adding the sea may be in flood tomorrow.