Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

NDMA sets up monitoring cell to keep an eye on Biparjoy movement

Tropical Cyclone Warning Center official says Karachi may face flood-like situation tomorrow
Usman Javaid | Farwa Ali Jun 14, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: SAMAA Digital</p>

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The National Disaster Management Authority, Islamabad has set up a monitoring cell in the wake of Cycle Biparjoy.

The movement of the tropical storm in being monitored from the NASA satellite on big screens.

The authority claims the storm will change its direction in the afternoon today. After changing the direction, Biparjoy will head to Keti Bandar instead of Karachi.

The storm is raging in the sea at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour. The waves at the central point of the cyclone have started to rise to 30 to 40 feet, as per the NDMA.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Center Director Zubair Ahmed has said that the Biparjoy is a category-3 storm as of now, and by tomorrow it will reduce in intensity to category-2.

Karachi could face a flood-like situation tomorrow, he said, adding the sea may be in flood tomorrow.

Karachi

Sindh

nasa

storm

weather

cyclone

ndma

Cyclone Biparjoy

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular