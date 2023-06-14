‘Chief propagandist’: PM Shehbaz fires fresh salvo at Imran Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reacting on Wednesday to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran’s denial of responsibility for May 9 riots asserted that Khan’s speeches and Twitter posts provide substantial evidence contradicting his claims.

The premier took to Twitter and deemed the PTI chief as “chief propagandist” saying If there is someone who deserves the title of modern-day Joseph Goebbels - chief propagandist for the German Nazi Party - is none other than Imran Khan.

Mr Khan is certainly perfecting the art of lying, PM opined.

Reminding Khan of his “malicious campaigns” against armed forces, the premier said Khan over the span of one year, he called Army intelligence top guns names, and names, exploited the people’s emotions through slogans of “Haqeeqi Azadi” & use of religious symbols & even administered the oath of ‘Jihad’ to them.

“As the State symbols & military installations came under attack at the hands of his goons, he refused to condemn violence, what to speak of urging the arsonists to stand down,” he added.

Holding the PTI chairman for tragic events that unfolded last month, Mr Shehbaz said Imran’s speeches and Twitter posts have enough evidence to refute his claims and establish a build-up to the events of May 9.

PM Shhehbaz went on to pen that as the facts have established so far, the PTI under his watch purposefully deployed violence as a policy.

“He can lie through his teeth. History doesn’t,” PM said.