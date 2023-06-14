SSGC halts gas supply to industries amid cyclone threat

In response to the looming threat of Cyclone Biparjoy, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) halted gas supply to industries across Karachi.

The decision comes as a precautionary measure to ensure safety and mitigate potential risks associated with the cyclone.

In a statement, SSGC stated that considering the cyclone’s potential impact, the supply of gas to industries has been halted temporarily. However, the power sector will continue to receive gas supply as per usual.

Furthermore, gas supply to fertilizer production and CNG stations will also be suspended.

The SSGC stated that the temporary suspension of gas supply to industries and other sectors is being implemented following the instructions of the federal government.

The company urges all relevant industries, fertilizer manufacturers, and CNG stations to make alternative arrangements during this period of gas supply disruption.