IMF, govt lock horns as budget ‘disappoints’ Fund

The deadlock remains in the negotiations between Pakistan and the International Monitory Fund (IMF) as Executive Board meeting agenda of the international lender does not include Pakistan as agenda items.

The names of other countries including Uganda and Iceland have been included for approval in the IMF Executive Board meeting.

“Finance Ministry officials and IMF officials will hold virtual meet ups in the coming days,” Finance Ministry sources told SAMAA TV. ‘IMF’s special meeting may be called’

A special meeting of the IMF Executive Board might be convened in case of Staff Level Agreement.

Finance Ministry officials said that $6.5 billion IMF loan program is ending on June 30

As per the finance ministry data, Pakistan has received only 3.9 billion dollars so far.

It is relevant to mention here that About $2.5 billion dollars are pending from the IMF.

Pakistan needs convincing budget for any chance of more funds, IMF official says

Pakistan has to satisfy the IMF on three counts, starting with a budget due on Friday, before its board reviews whether to release at least some of the $2.5 billion still pending under a lending programme expiring this month, an IMF official said.

Esther Perez Ruiz, the International Monetary Fund's resident representative for Pakistan, said on Thursday there was only time for one last IMF board review before the end of the $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) at the end of June.