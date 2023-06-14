World Bank okays $200 mln loan for Pakistan

In a significant development aimed at expediting relief efforts, rehabilitating flood-affected individuals, and restoring vital infrastructure, the World Bank on Wednesday granted its approval for a substantial loan of $200 million to Pakistan.

In its announcement, the global financial body highlighted that the approved loan will primarily be allocated towards rehabilitation works in the flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Furthermore, the allocated funds will also be channeled towards several essential initiatives, including water supply projects, rural road development, and agriculture projects in the merged districts.