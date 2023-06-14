Japanese cadet opens fire on colleagues, kills two

Two people have been killed while three others sustained injuries Wednesday after a cadet allegedly opened fire on fellow soldiers at a military training center in central Japan, country’s Ground Self-Defense Force (SDF) said.

The incident occurred during a live-fire training exercise.

The cadet responsible for the shooting has been apprehended, while authorities are still working to establish the motive behind the attack.

The Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan, Hirokazu Matsuno, provided details about the incident, stating that it transpired around 9:00 am at a shooting range located in Hino City, within the central Japanese prefecture of Gifu.

“We have received a report that the SDF personnel who fired the rifle has already been taken into custody. We will refrain from giving further details as the investigation is ongoing,” Matsuno further added.

According to reports the suspect is a teenage member of the SDF who allegedly employed an automatic rifle during the shooting.

Incidents of gun violence are rare in Japan. However, a recent spate of high-profile violent incidents has shaken the nation.

Just last month, Nakano City in central Japan witnessed a shooting and stabbing incident that claimed the lives of four individuals, including two police officers.

The National Police Agency reported that in 2022, Japan experienced nine incidents involving firearms, one of which involved the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe was fatally shot with a homemade gun during a campaign speech.

Out of the nine incidents, six are believed to have been perpetrated by gangs and other organized groups.

In total, these incidents resulted in the death of four individuals and left two others injured.