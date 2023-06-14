Polling location changed for Karachi mayor election just one day prior

Just one day prior to the mayor and deputy mayor election in Karachi, the venue has been relocated due to prevailing weather conditions caused by Cyclone Biparjoy.

Initially scheduled to take place at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, the election will now be held at the Arts Council auditorium.

Officials cited the reason for the change in location as the forecast of rain associated with cyclone Biparjoy, which is rapidly approaching Karachi.

Concerns for the safety and convenience of the participants prompted the decision to shift the venue to a more suitable indoor facility.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also announced the details of how the election will be conducted on June 15 (Thursday).

As per the ECP’s instructions, 366 elected members will be granted access to the Arts Council auditorium.

While the entry doors will be closed promptly at 10:30 am.

The voting process will employ a show of hands, and the winner will be determined by a simple majority.

A highly competitive race is anticipated between Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman from Jamaat-e-Islami and Murtaza Wahab from the Pakistan People’s Party.