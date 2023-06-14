Marriyum highlights artists’ role in promoting culture, national identity

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb met with the film, stage and TV actors in Lahore, who thanked her for allocating a significant amount for the Film Finance Fund and health insurance in the next year’s budget.

The artists paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Ms Aurangzeb for their efforts.

“Artists are our identity and national asset,” the minister said, adding they have a key role in promoting the country’s culture and national identity.

“Encouragement of creative thinking is indispensable for the development of a society,” Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

She further claimed that the development and revival of the film industry was the top priority of the government.

Promoting a positive image and clear identity of Pakistan in the world is the need of the hour, she added.

Films are an important means of highlighting a country’s culture, history, values, heritage and tourism, Ms Aurangzeb stressed.