Rangers send 11 trucks of dry ration to coastal areas

77 relief camps have been established in the affected areas of Badin, Sajawal and Thatta
Samaa Web Desk Jun 14, 2023
<p>Rangers in Karachi. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Sindh Rangers spokesman said that as storm expected in the coastal belt of Shah Bandar, Sujawal, Thatta, Gharwa and Badin, the paramilitary force sent eleven ration of dry ration trucks to the affected areas.

Moreover, delivery of dry ration to the affected Rangers is in progress. A mobile kitchen and four trucks were also dispatched to the affected areas.

The spokesperson said that 77 relief camps have been established in the affected areas of Badin, Sajawal and Thatta.

According to Rangers data, 60442 people were shifted to safe place from Badin, Thatta and Sujawal.

