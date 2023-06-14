Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan Navy recuse Op underway in coastal area

Pakistan Navy spokesperson said that rescue operations in the coastal areas of Pakistan Navy continued and Navy personnel moved hundreds of people from Shah Bandar to safe places as Cyclone Biparjoy intensified.

The navy spokesperson said that patrolling also continued in the sea to protect the fishermen from possible threats of the cyclone.

“64 fishermen have been rescued from the sea,” the Navy spokesperson said.

A cyclone monitoring cell has been established in Karachi under the command of Pakistan Headquarters Commander Karachi.

Pakistan Navy declared emergency in hospitals located in the coastal areas.

Commander Coast Guard of Pakistan Navy is monitoring the relief activities, he added.