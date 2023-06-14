Tragic collision in Faisalabad claims 5 lives

At least five individuals lost their lives while four others sustained injuries following a collision between a tractor-trolley and a passenger bus in the suburbs of Faisalabad.

The horrifying accident occurred on Satiana Road when a high-speed bus en route from Pakpattan to Islamabad crashed into the rear of a tractor-trolley.

Eyewitnesses reported a scene of chaos and destruction as emergency services rushed to the site. Tragically, five individuals were pronounced dead on the spot, their lives abruptly cut short in the heart-wrenching collision.

Rescue personnel promptly arrived at the scene and transported the injured victims to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

The preliminary report suggests that the accident was primarily caused by the bus driver falling asleep at the wheel, leading to the devastating collision.

Zaman, the in-charge sector warden, expressed his concerns regarding drivers working late at night, emphasizing the role fatigue and sleepiness play in contributing to such accidents.

He lamented that this particular incident, too, occurred due to the driver’s drowsiness.

Law enforcement authorities wasted no time in responding to the incident, registering a case against the bus driver involved in the collision.

The investigation will delve further into the circumstances surrounding the accident and determine any additional factors that may have contributed to the tragic outcome.

The doctors attending to the injured victims stated that three of them are in critical condition, underscoring the severity of the injuries sustained in the collision.