Cyclone Biparjoy inches closer, now roughly 338km south of Karachi

Cyclone Biparjoy is inching closer to the Pakistan coast, as it is now located at roughly 338 kilometers south of Karachi, 412km/h of Ormara and 288km/h south of Keti Bander.

According to the latest forecast of the National Disaster Management Authority, the tropical cyclone is expected to maintain a northward trajectory until the morning of June 14, and is then likely to recurve eastward and make a landfall between Keti Bandar (southeast Sindh coastline) and Indian Gujarat in the afternoon of June 15, as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.

The areas likely to be affected include Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparkar, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Hyderabad, Ormara, Tando Allah Yar Khan and Tando Mohammad Khan.

Considering the progress and possible impacts of the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy, the institutions concerned are on high alert, the NDMA said.

It has also cautioned the people living in coastal areas to follow the instructions of the local administration.

Meanwhile, all the routes leading to Hawke’s Bay have been closed due to the cyclone.

The waves on the coast of Hawke’s Bay in Karachi are rising, and the water has entered the huts built there.

Due to the intensity of the storm, the water has started spilling out on roads, while 17 people were arrested for flouting the Section 144 imposed on Hawke’s Bay.