PM inaugurates overhead bridge project at Eleventh Avenue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The premier also laid the foundation stone of Eleventh Avenue.

According to the Prime Minister Office, he will inaugurate the reconstruction project of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shahaeed (NH) road previously known as IJP road.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Seventh Avenue overhead bridge of Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.

Shehbaz Sharif was given a detailed briefing about the said projects and he will also address on this occasion.

‘Previous govt stalls projects due to poor planning’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the projects was stalled due to poor planning during the previous government.

Interior Minister and Hanif Abbasi also congratulated Prime Minister on completion of projects.

Commenting on the unfortunate incidents of of May 9 said it made the people of the whole country and entire nation bowed its head in shame.

He said martyrs sacrificed their lives to end terrorism and a patriot could not even imagine of committing what actually happened on May 9.

Prime Minister said attributing the name of a martyr is to inform the nation that country recognizes about the great sacrifices of martyrs.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid homage to the martyrs by inaugurating the avenue named after the hero of the nation, Captain Karnal Sher Khan.

Sher Khan confessed his unparalleled courage and bravery even to the enemy.

“After the tragedy of May 9, this is a message from the nation to our martyrs and veterans and a message to those who desecrate the memorials of martyrs that we respect and honor our martyrs,” she added.