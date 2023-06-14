US respects Pakistan’s decision to procure Russian oil in Chinese Yuan

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller responded to the groundbreaking oil agreement between Pakistan and Russia amidst economic tailspin acknowledged that each country possesses the autonomy to determine its own course of action, and US respects Pakistan’s decision to procure Russian crude in Chinese Yuan.

Miller’s statement came in response to a question asked during a press briefing on Wednesday about political chaos following May 9 mayhem, Russian oil deal.

Commenting on the resolution passed by the National Assembly on army act, the spox said “We are aware of the reports concerning civilians who will face military trials for their suspected involvement in the May 9th protest.”

He went on to say that US will continue to urge Pakistani authorities to respect democratic principles and the rule of law for all people as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

Mr Miller also revealed that they regularly discuss human rights, democracy, safety, and the protection of journalists, and respect for the rule of law with Pakistani officials at the highest levels.

Responding to Pakistan-Russia cheap oil deal, he said first of all, with respect to that transaction, we have been very clear that each country has to make its own choices based on its own circumstances in terms of energy imports.