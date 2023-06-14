Sony TV launches third season of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’

Sony TV has recently premiered the highly anticipated third season of the beloved show “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain,” featuring the dynamic duo of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. This season marks a historic moment in television as the show brings back the same lead pair, but with an entirely new storyline.

Initially led by Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, the second season of the show introduced Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as the lead couple after a generation leap. Now, in an unprecedented move, the third season reunites Disha and Nakuul, reprising their roles as Ram and Priya, to enthrall viewers once again with their sizzling chemistry.

The dedicated fanbase of #RaYa, as they are affectionately called, is overjoyed at the return of their favorite on-screen couple. The captivating performances of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have kept audiences hooked throughout the series, making their reunion a highly anticipated event.

In a recurring theme from the previous seasons, the show will introduce Ram Kapoor’s sister, adding an interesting element to the narrative. Surjyasika Das, known for her role in “The Night Manager,” has been roped in to portray the character of Shreya, Ram Kapoor’s sister, in the third season of “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.”

With this exciting new addition to the cast, viewers can expect fresh dynamics and intriguing plot twists as the story unfolds. The introduction of Surjyasika Das brings a talented performer into the mix, ensuring an engaging and immersive viewing experience for fans of the show.

“Bade Achhe Lagte Hain” continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storytelling, relatable characters, and stellar performances. As the third season takes off with the beloved lead pair and a new narrative, fans eagerly await the unfolding of this latest chapter in the lives of Ram and Priya.