‘Fukrey 3’ release date announced, original cast returns for the ‘jugaadu’ adventure

Excel Entertainment, the production house behind the popular franchise, has announced the release date for Fukrey 3, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the original film’s theatrical release on June 14, 2013.

Fans can look forward to the return of their favorite characters as actors Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi reprise their iconic roles in the upcoming installment. Fukrey 3 is set to hit the screens on December 1, 2023, delivering another dose of laughter and entertainment.

The announcement was accompanied by a lively video from Excel Entertainment, which recapped the hilarious adventures of the Fukrey gang in the previous films, Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey 3 aims to bring back the charm and wit of the beloved “Jugaadu boys.”

The film’s poster showcases the familiar gang of friends, seated on the terrace of a building, engrossed in an intense conversation. This glimpse into their world hints at another exciting escapade awaiting the audience.

While the original cast reunites for Fukrey 3, it was revealed that actor Ali Fazal will not be a part of the film due to scheduling conflicts with his commitments to the popular series Mirzapur. In a statement, Ali expressed his regret, mentioning the occasional overlap of characters Zafar and Guddu bhaiya, whom he plays in Fukrey and Mirzapur respectively. Ali assured fans that he remains connected to the Fukra spirit and hopes to return in the future to entertain them once again.

As fans eagerly await the release of Fukrey 3, the anticipation for another round of hilarious encounters and misadventures with the beloved gang continues to grow. Excel Entertainment promises a rollicking ride filled with the signature charm and comedy that has made the Fukrey franchise a favorite among audiences.