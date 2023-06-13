Muhammad Amir slams Jay Shah for ruining Asia Cup

Pakistan’s fast bowler Muhammad Amir showed his frustration about the decisions and actions of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah as the schedule of Asia Cup and World Cup has not been announced yet.

Muhammad Amir was talking on his Youtube channel as he said that the cricket lovers want to Pakistan vs India matches in both countries but Jay Shah is bringing politics in sports, as he is son of Amit Shah, India’s home minister.

Muhammad Amir said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had given hybrid model but BCCI is not giving any clearance to that as well.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also started lobbying during the Indian Premier League (IPL) as all the representatives of ACC were present, apart from PCB officials.

Shah had asked the representatives of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to vote against PCB’s hybrid model.

Muhammad Amir said that BCCI was trying to ridicule PCB but it would affect the spirit of cricket, as Pakistan and India’s match is watched by every cricket fan.