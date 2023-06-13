Netflix unveils trailer for conspiracy film ‘They Cloned Tyrone’

Netflix has unveiled the highly anticipated official trailer for the satirical conspiracy film “They Cloned Tyrone,” starring acclaimed actors Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris. This exciting project, directed by Juel Taylor in his directorial debut, promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline.

“They Cloned Tyrone” is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Netflix on July 21. However, lucky attendees of the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) will get an exclusive sneak peek as the movie debuts on June 14. According to Boyega’s Instagram account, the film wrapped up production in April 2021, building anticipation for its release.

The film follows an unlikely trio consisting of Boyega, Parris, and Foxx, who find themselves embroiled in a series of bizarre incidents that lead them to uncover a government conspiracy. With its pulpy mystery caper vibes, “They Cloned Tyrone” promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The talented cast includes Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles, John Boyega as Fontaine, Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo, and Tyler Antonius as Tyrone. Kiefer Sutherland, David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Joshua Mikel, and James Moses Black also make noteworthy appearances in the film.

Aside from his acting prowess, Jamie Foxx serves as a producer alongside Charles D. King, Stephen “Dr.” Love, and Datari Turner. Mark R. Wright, Kim Roth, Jack Murray, Federal Films, Dana Sano, and Monte Lipman contribute as executive producers, while James Lopez and Poppy Hanks serve as co-executive producers.

This highly anticipated premiere marks Jamie Foxx’s return to the big screen following a medical setback earlier this year that resulted in his hospitalization. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “They Cloned Tyrone” to witness Foxx’s exceptional performance alongside the talented ensemble cast.

To build excitement for the film, Netflix released the first official posters featuring Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris on Monday morning, shortly before the trailer’s reveal.

With its star-studded cast, intriguing plot, and talented director at the helm, “They Cloned Tyrone” is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. Movie lovers can mark their calendars for July 21 to enjoy this thrilling satirical conspiracy film on Netflix.