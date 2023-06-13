Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10PM | Cyclone Biparjoy | SAMAA TV | 13th June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10PM | Cyclone Biparjoy | SAMAA TV | 13th June 2023 Jun 13, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10PM | Cyclone Biparjoy | SAMAA TV | 13th June 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Biparjoy Cyclone loses steam as it approaches Pakistan Pakistan Post advances 7 spots in world postal rankings UK Covid pandemic inquiry to open as victims’ relatives condemn ‘farce’ Related Stories Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Most Popular Salient features of budget 2023-24 Parents celebrate son’s 35% marks in board exams Taurine emerges as potential fountain of youth