Spain, Brazil to play anti-racism friendly in Madrid after Vinicius abuse

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk called on his side to make amends for Nations League disappointment in 2019 on Tuesday, by winning this year’s edition at home.

The country’s one and only international trophy came in 1988, when they won the European Championship.

The Netherlands reached the 2010 World Cup final where they finished runners-up to Spain and then lost 1-0 against Portugal in the inaugural Nations League final.

After France beat Spain to triumph in 2021, the Netherlands have another chance to taste international success, facing Croatia in the first semi-final on Wednesday in Rotterdam ahead of Sunday’s prospective final.

“We’re playing for a cup, that’s important – the energy level must be set at high this time,” Van Dijk told a news conference.

“During the first edition we may not have fully realised that we were playing for a cup. That only came after the lost final.”

The Liverpool centre-back said the Netherlands, who reached the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar in December, must improve.

“Of course we have to perform better as a team, I want to lift this cup, I want to be number one,” he said.

“But we play Croatia – it’s difficult to beat them.”

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman echoed his captain’s words.

“In hindsight you sometimes think ‘I would have liked to have won that prize’,” said the former Barcelona coach, who was in charge for the 2019 defeat by Portugal.

“The Netherlands does not win a prize that often, so we would like to take this opportunity.

“We play at home this year, of course we’re eager to win this cup, we have to win this cup.”

Koeman confirmed he would line up with Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow in goal, playing in his home stadium against Croatia.

The Netherlands are without Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, who was replaced by Daley Blind on Monday after suffering a calf injury.

Modric focused

Croatia, who finished as runners up to France in the 2018 World Cup and third four years later in Qatar, are aiming to win their first ever trophy.

It would be a feather in the cap of their golden generation, including veteran Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, who fended off questions about his future both at club and international level.

“As I’ve said many times, I might be repeating myself, my focus is on the Croatia match, after the match, the tournament, we could have questions about my future,” said Modric, when asked if he saw himself playing outside of Spain.

There are reports Saudi Arabia is trying to lure him over with a huge offer, following the path of former Madrid team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Modric’s current Madrid contract ends in June, but he has previously said he hopes to stay at the club.

The Croatia captain, 37, also said he would decide if he would retire from international duty or continue playing after Sunday’s final or third-place play-off.

“For the time being we’re going to focus on the Nations League, I’ll take a decision after the tournament,” said Modric.

“I always enjoy playing for the national team – it’s not because it could be my last competition or match, basically every single match, every training session is a joy.

“As long as I feel I can help there’s no reason for me not to be here.”

Croatia, who beat France in Paris en route to the Nations League finals, have only lost one of their last 15 matches – against World Cup winners Argentina in the Qatar semi-finals.

Spain face Italy in the second semi-final on Thursday in Enschede.