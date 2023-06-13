PM directs utilising all-out resources for people’s protection amid Biparjoy cyclone

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Sindh provincial government, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and other relevant organisations to utilise all available resources to ensure the protection of people in view of the Biparjoy cyclone.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review preparedness ahead of the potential impact of the Biparjoy cyclone, asked the Sindh government, NDMA, and other organisations to establish mobile hospitals in coastal areas and provide sufficient emergency medical assistance.

He emphasised the need for special arrangements of clean drinking water and food at the camps for displaced persons due to the storm.

Prime Minister Shehbaz instructed Power Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan to be present in the districts of southern Sindh until the effects of the cyclone subsided. He was to monitor the 24-hour power transmission system in the coastal areas.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of promptly repairing any damage to the power transmission system following the cyclone.

Additionally, he established a committee to handle the emergency situation related to the Biparjoy cyclone.

Chaired by Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, the committee included Power Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, and representatives from the Sindh and Balochistan governments, Meteorological Department, and National Institute of Health (NIH).

The prime minister instructed the committee to maintain constant consultation to address the cyclone-related situation and keep the public informed about any potential emergencies.

The complete evacuation of people from the likely affected coastal areas and the provision of relief materials were to be ensured.

“Inshallah, all the institutions will collectively deal with the possible situation arising from the Biparjoy cyclone,” he resolved.

During the meeting, the attendees were briefed on the cyclone’s route and its potential impact on coastal areas.

It was reported that based on the current situation, the storm was likely to hit Keti Bandar on June 15 and was predicted to dissipate completely within three days. The average wind speed was recorded at 140-150 km/h.

Furthermore, the meeting was informed that 90 percent of the 9,000 households, totaling 50,000 people, had been relocated from the coastal areas.

The displaced individuals were being accommodated in government buildings and temporary camps where the Pakistan Army, NDMA, provincial government, and district administration provided food, tents, mosquito nets, and clean drinking water.

The meeting was informed that all rescue and relief organisations in the potentially affected coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan were on high alert.

Additionally, fishermen who were already at sea were being evacuated, and others were prohibited from venturing into the sea.

The meeting also received a briefing on the arrangements to address the situation in Karachi due to the change in the cyclone’s path.

It was reported that as rainfall was expected in Karachi, the NDMA, provincial bodies, district administration, and all relevant organisations were prepared to handle any emergency situation.