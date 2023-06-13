Cyclone Biparjoy weakens as it approaches Pakistan

The tropical cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ has weakened into a “Very Severe Cyclonic Storm” (VSCS) - Category 3, with sustained wind speeds of approximately 140-150 kilometres per hour (km/h) and gusts up to 170 km/h as it approached closer to the coastline of the country.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), its current location was near Latitude 20.7° N and Longitude 67.1° E, roughly 460 km south of Karachi and 450 km south of Thatta, and 565 km southeast of Ormara.

According to the latest forecast, tropical cyclone Biparjoy was expected to maintain a northward trajectory until the morning of 14th June and then likely recurve eastward, making landfall between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh Coastline) and the Indian Gujarat Coastline in the afternoon of 15th June as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).

The areas likely to be affected included Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparkar, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Hyderabad, Ormara, Tando Allah Yar Khan, and Tando Mohammad Khan.

These findings have been developed by the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) Technical team using international and national models (PMD-NWPM, NASA, PDC & UKM, IMD, BOM-A, and ECMWF).