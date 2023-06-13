YouTube drops monetization requirements!

YouTube is making it easier for creators to monetize their content by lowering the eligibility requirements for its YouTube Partner Program (YPP).

As part of this change, YouTube is expanding its shopping affiliate program to U.S.-based creators who have more than 20,000 subscribers and are part of YPP.

Under the new conditions, creators must have at least 500 subscribers, made three public uploads in the last 90 days, and either accumulated 3,000 watch hours in the past year or received 3 million Shorts views in the last 90 days.

Previously, the requirements were a minimum of 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 watch hours in the past year or 10 million Shorts views in the last 90 days.

If creators meet the new threshold, they can apply to join YPP and gain access to various monetization tools, such as Super Thanks, Super Chat, Super Stickers, channel memberships, and the ability to promote merchandise through YouTube Shopping.

One interesting aspect is the criteria of three video uploads per 90 days. This may pose a challenge for creators who produce longer videos and may not have enough material to upload multiple videos within that timeframe, despite attracting millions of views.

YouTube is implementing these new eligibility criteria in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea, with plans to expand to other countries where YPP is available.

Furthermore, YouTube is expanding its Shopping affiliate pilot to more U.S.-based creators who are already part of YPP and have over 20,000 subscribers.

These creators will be able to tag products in their videos and Shorts, earning a commission for any resulting sales. Shopping-related features were initially introduced for Shorts to select U.S.-based creators in November.

YouTube will provide additional details and discuss these new programs at the upcoming VidCon conference.

In March, YouTube made changes to its rules regarding the use of profanities at the beginning of videos. Previously, any video using profanity within the first 15 seconds, even if it was an older upload, would be disqualified.

However, under the revised policy, the time limit was reduced to seven seconds, and the use of profanity in music was allowed.

YouTube has been actively introducing new monetization tools for Shorts creators. In February, the platform began sharing ad revenue with creators for Shorts.

During its Q4 2022 earnings call, YouTube revealed that Shorts had surpassed 50 billion daily views. In comparison, Meta (formerly Facebook) announced that its Reels feature had achieved 140 billion daily views across Instagram and Facebook.

Last year, YouTube announced Creator Music, a tool that enables artists to earn money by allowing their music to be used in videos. In March, the company introduced a new metric to track an artist’s reach across different formats, including Shorts.